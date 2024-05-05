Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,126,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131,484 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.91% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $37,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 516,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,186,000 after purchasing an additional 45,112 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 517,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,208,000 after purchasing an additional 114,977 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 826,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,492,000 after purchasing an additional 197,021 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 443,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,738,000 after purchasing an additional 10,682 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $35.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.52. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $28.14 and a 12 month high of $36.62.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.