Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV) Stock Position Increased by VeraBank N.A.

VeraBank N.A. grew its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 304,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,886 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF accounts for about 2.8% of VeraBank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF were worth $8,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFLV. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 2,344.2% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares during the period. Fonville Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Warner Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Betterment LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $28.77. 350,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,084. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.14. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.78. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $23.26 and a 1-year high of $30.04.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

