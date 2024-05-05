DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Price Target Raised to $111.00

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $111.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

DASH has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised shares of DoorDash from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on DoorDash from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on DoorDash from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $129.96.

DASH traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $113.81. The stock had a trading volume of 6,210,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,293,060. The firm has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a PE ratio of -105.38, a P/E/G ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.13. DoorDash has a 12 month low of $60.36 and a 12 month high of $143.34.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total value of $76,797.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,514 shares in the company, valued at $7,845,800.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total transaction of $76,797.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,514 shares in the company, valued at $7,845,800.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $124,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,479,771.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 487,782 shares of company stock valued at $64,046,807. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in DoorDash by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in DoorDash by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 36,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

