DoorDash’s (DASH) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $137.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DASH. Loop Capital assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on DoorDash from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DoorDash from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $129.96.

Shares of DoorDash stock traded down $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $113.81. 6,210,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,293,060. The firm has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.38, a P/E/G ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.78. DoorDash has a 1-year low of $60.36 and a 1-year high of $143.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.13.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DoorDash will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total value of $76,797.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,845,800.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total transaction of $17,458,308.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total value of $76,797.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,845,800.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 487,782 shares of company stock valued at $64,046,807. 9.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new position in DoorDash in the first quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at $1,800,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,164,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new position in DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in DoorDash by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

