Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Wedbush

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Wedbush from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Duckhorn Portfolio’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays downgraded Duckhorn Portfolio from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.31.

NAPA opened at $7.86 on Thursday. Duckhorn Portfolio has a twelve month low of $7.49 and a twelve month high of $15.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $907.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.28.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The business had revenue of $103.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.38 million. Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 7.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Deirdre Mahlan sold 29,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total value of $273,955.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,365.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Duckhorn Portfolio news, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $224,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,680.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Deirdre Mahlan sold 29,681 shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total transaction of $273,955.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,365.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the third quarter worth about $319,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 9,144 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 17.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio in the third quarter worth $2,036,000.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

