Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.00-1.04 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.4-2.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.42 billion.

NYSE DNB opened at $9.72 on Friday. Dun & Bradstreet has a 12 month low of $8.68 and a 12 month high of $12.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $630.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.19 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 10.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio is presently -250.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DNB. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $10.30 to $11.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.64.

In related news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $100,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,048,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,701,292.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.

