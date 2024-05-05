Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Dynagas LNG Partners Stock Up 6.7 %

DLNG stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,724. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $2.27 and a 52-week high of $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.87.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The shipping company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $36.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.21 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 8.22%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynagas LNG Partners

About Dynagas LNG Partners

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners LP ( NYSE:DLNG Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,130 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP.

