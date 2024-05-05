Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.04

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.04 and traded as high as $4.18. Dynagas LNG Partners shares last traded at $4.17, with a volume of 126,984 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners Trading Up 6.7 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The shipping company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.10). Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $36.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners LP will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynagas LNG Partners

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,130 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

(Get Free Report)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.