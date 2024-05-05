Eagle Plains Resources (CVE:EPL) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.11

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (CVE:EPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.11 and traded as high as C$0.12. Eagle Plains Resources shares last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 83,000 shares trading hands.
Eagle Plains Resources Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.81 million, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Eagle Plains Resources Company Profile
Eagle Plains Resources Ltd., a junior resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource properties in Western Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, uranium, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, gypsum, and rare earth mineral projects, 11 of which are under option agreements with third parties in British Columbia, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and Saskatchewan.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Eagle Plains Resources
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Plains Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Plains Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.