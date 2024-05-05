Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$20.69.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ELD. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$17.25 to C$19.50 in a report on Friday, April 19th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Cormark decreased their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

ELD stock opened at C$19.59 on Tuesday. Eldorado Gold has a 52-week low of C$11.38 and a 52-week high of C$22.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.58 and a 200-day moving average price of C$16.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.60, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.05. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The business had revenue of C$417.85 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold will post 0.9818008 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George Raymond Burns sold 13,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.87, for a total value of C$199,806.57. In related news, Director George Raymond Burns sold 13,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.87, for a total value of C$199,806.57. Also, Senior Officer Mehmet Yilmaz sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.62, for a total value of C$166,225.00. Insiders have sold a total of 48,880 shares of company stock valued at $836,808 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

