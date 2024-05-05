ENB Financial (OTCMKTS:ENBP) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $14.56

ENB Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:ENBP – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.56 and traded as low as $14.50. ENB Financial shares last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 6,089 shares trading hands.

ENB Financial Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.56 and its 200-day moving average is $14.23.

ENB Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. ENB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 40.73%.

About ENB Financial

ENB Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for Ephrata National Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and small-to-medium-sized businesses in Pennsylvania, the United States. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

