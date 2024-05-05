Enviri (NYSE:NVRI) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.05) to $0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.00.

Enviri Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of Enviri stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $7.35. 532,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,416. Enviri has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $10.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. Enviri had a negative return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $600.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Enviri will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enviri

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.

