EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) PT Lowered to $311.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $331.00 to $311.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on EPAM. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $315.00 to $265.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $315.60.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:EPAM traded up $3.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $242.12. The stock had a trading volume of 347,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,671. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.46. EPAM Systems has a 1-year low of $197.99 and a 1-year high of $317.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.39.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.24. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at EPAM Systems

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $2,416,320.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,050.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other EPAM Systems news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total transaction of $1,047,697.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,934.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $2,416,320.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,050.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,820 shares of company stock valued at $5,101,117. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 10,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Management Co. lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 8,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

