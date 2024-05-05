Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) PT Raised to C$8.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EQX. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. CIBC upped their price target on Equinox Gold from C$6.80 to C$9.25 in a report on Monday, April 15th. National Bankshares upgraded Equinox Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$10.50 to C$10.25 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$11.75 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$9.10.

CVE:EQX opened at C$7.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a P/E ratio of -43.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.94. Equinox Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$4.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.88.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

