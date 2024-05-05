Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Essent Group had a net margin of 62.75% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $298.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Essent Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Essent Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ESNT traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $54.54. 555,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,395. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.49. Essent Group has a 52 week low of $40.33 and a 52 week high of $59.90.

Essent Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 16.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ESNT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Essent Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Essent Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

