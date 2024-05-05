Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) PT Lowered to $131.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $140.00 to $131.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $160.92.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 1.5 %

EL traded down $2.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $132.94. 3,791,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,776,756. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.66 billion, a PE ratio of 74.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.07. Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $102.22 and a fifty-two week high of $209.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 148.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth $518,975,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth $291,171,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 68.5% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,720,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,982 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 35.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,311,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,271 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,908.0% in the fourth quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,195,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

