Ethereum (ETH) Price Down 4.8% Over Last 7 Days

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 5th. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for $3,159.79 or 0.04903180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $379.48 billion and approximately $8.94 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ethereum has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ethereum alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.56 or 0.00058290 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00011592 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00020449 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00011706 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00014378 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00003673 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,097,745 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or GDAX.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.