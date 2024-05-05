Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Given New $83.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Etsy’s FY2024 earnings at $2.80 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.53 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.31 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $5.19 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $6.11 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ETSY. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Etsy from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush cut their price target on Etsy from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on Etsy from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Etsy from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $55.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.96.

Get Etsy alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Etsy

Etsy Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.97. The company had a trading volume of 5,617,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,661,918. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 2.00. Etsy has a 1-year low of $56.60 and a 1-year high of $102.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.77 and its 200-day moving average is $71.53.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.30 million. Etsy had a net margin of 10.75% and a negative return on equity of 67.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Etsy will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Etsy

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 63,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $4,570,907.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $108,681.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at $183,868.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 63,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $4,570,907.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,968 shares of company stock valued at $4,836,827 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors increased its position in Etsy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,175,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $662,605,000 after acquiring an additional 45,305 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 9.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,042,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $346,528,000 after purchasing an additional 425,620 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Etsy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,080,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $330,711,000 after purchasing an additional 36,623 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Etsy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,555,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $126,068,000 after purchasing an additional 30,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Etsy by 260.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,319,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,920,000 after buying an additional 952,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

(Get Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.