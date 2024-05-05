Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Guggenheim from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price target on Etsy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.96.

NASDAQ ETSY traded up $0.73 on Thursday, hitting $59.97. 5,617,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,661,918. Etsy has a fifty-two week low of $56.60 and a fifty-two week high of $102.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.53. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 2.00.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.30 million. Etsy had a net margin of 10.75% and a negative return on equity of 67.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Etsy will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $108,681.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,868.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 63,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $4,570,907.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,671 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $108,681.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,868.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,968 shares of company stock valued at $4,836,827 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 69,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Etsy by 120.7% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 789,917 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,021,000 after purchasing an additional 431,993 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1,576.5% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 7,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

