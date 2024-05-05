Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) PT Lowered to $105.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital cut Etsy from a hold rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Etsy from $91.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Etsy from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.96.

Get Etsy alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ETSY

Etsy Trading Up 1.2 %

ETSY stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.97. 5,617,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,661,918. Etsy has a one year low of $56.60 and a one year high of $102.81. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.53.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Etsy had a net margin of 10.75% and a negative return on equity of 67.27%. The company had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Etsy’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Etsy will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Etsy

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 63,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $4,570,907.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $108,681.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,868.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 63,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $4,570,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,968 shares of company stock valued at $4,836,827. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Etsy by 3,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Etsy by 402.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1,576.5% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.