Evercore ISI Trims Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Target Price to $7.00

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RIG. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Transocean from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Transocean in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Transocean to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Transocean from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Transocean from a neutral rating to a positive rating and raised their target price for the company from $5.50 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Transocean currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.70.

Get Transocean alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RIG

Transocean Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of RIG stock opened at $5.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day moving average of $5.94. Transocean has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $8.88.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $767.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.86 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.67% and a negative net margin of 13.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Transocean will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transocean

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Transocean by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,289 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Transocean by 12.9% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,600 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Transocean by 8.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 222,448 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 17,961 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Transocean by 35.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 381,124 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $3,129,000 after buying an additional 98,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Transocean in the third quarter valued at about $363,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Transocean

(Get Free Report)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.