EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Major Shareholder Sells $137,556.20 in Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 6,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $137,556.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,556,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,341,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ventures Lllp Link also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 17th, Ventures Lllp Link sold 2,573 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $52,695.04.

On Friday, April 12th, Ventures Lllp Link sold 109 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $2,180.00.

On Thursday, April 4th, Ventures Lllp Link sold 130 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $2,610.40.

On Friday, March 15th, Ventures Lllp Link sold 49,683 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $898,765.47.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Ventures Lllp Link sold 91,838 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total transaction of $1,778,902.06.

On Monday, March 11th, Ventures Lllp Link sold 10,549 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $180,071.43.

On Monday, February 26th, Ventures Lllp Link sold 5,947 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $101,753.17.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Ventures Lllp Link sold 578 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $9,600.58.

On Friday, February 9th, Ventures Lllp Link sold 10,422 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $160,811.46.

EverQuote Stock Performance

EVER opened at $21.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 0.85. EverQuote, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $22.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.30 and a 200 day moving average of $13.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.12. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 34.38% and a negative net margin of 17.81%. The firm had revenue of $55.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.89 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on EVER. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of EverQuote from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on EverQuote from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.60.

Institutional Trading of EverQuote

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVER. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of EverQuote by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of EverQuote during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of EverQuote by 446.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of EverQuote during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of EverQuote by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

