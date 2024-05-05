Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) PT Raised to $66.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $66.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 9.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.23.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $60.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.10. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $52.03 and a 52 week high of $77.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of -50.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.57.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.22% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. Eversource Energy’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $47,774.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,388.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $47,774.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,388.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 2,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total value of $156,326.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,369.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 10.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 450,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,168,000 after acquiring an additional 43,720 shares in the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,283,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 536.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 118,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,298,000 after purchasing an additional 99,652 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 488,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,162,000 after buying an additional 85,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 570,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,196,000 after buying an additional 277,132 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

