Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Trading Up 6.1 %

NASDAQ:EVOK traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.49. The company had a trading volume of 10,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,751. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.38. Evoke Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $2.40.

Get Evoke Pharma alerts:

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 150.43% and a negative return on equity of 517.99%.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.