Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.40-2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44.

NASDAQ:EXC traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.41. 6,774,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,992,899. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Exelon has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $43.53.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Exelon had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exelon will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.52%.

EXC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Exelon from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Exelon from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.83.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

