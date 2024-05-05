Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.40-2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.41. The stock had a trading volume of 6,774,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,992,899. Exelon has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $43.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.94 and its 200 day moving average is $37.03. The stock has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exelon will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EXC shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Exelon from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Exelon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised Exelon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.83.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

