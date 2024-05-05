Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Farmer Bros. Price Performance
Shares of FARM opened at $3.13 on Friday. Farmer Bros. has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $4.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.42.
Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $89.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.50 million. Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 65.75% and a negative net margin of 14.91%. On average, analysts predict that Farmer Bros. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.
Farmer Bros. Company Profile
Farmer Bros. Co engages in the roasting, wholesale, equipment servicing, and distribution of coffee, tea, and other allied products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, and syrups and sauces, as well as coffee filters, cups, sugar, and creamers; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and other blender-based beverages and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.
