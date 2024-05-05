Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

FSLY has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Fastly from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum lowered Fastly from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler raised Fastly from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. DA Davidson lowered Fastly from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Fastly from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Get Fastly alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FSLY

Fastly Trading Down 3.5 %

NYSE FSLY traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.48. 9,888,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,714,319. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.16. Fastly has a 1 year low of $7.83 and a 1 year high of $25.87.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $137.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.25 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 15.82% and a negative net margin of 25.26%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fastly will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Fastly

In other Fastly news, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 50,708 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $815,891.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,348 shares in the company, valued at $22,064,989.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 3,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $46,345.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,040,043 shares in the company, valued at $84,137,798.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 50,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $815,891.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,064,989.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,201 shares of company stock worth $3,160,402 over the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fastly

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fastly in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Fastly by 1,420.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Fastly during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fastly

(Get Free Report)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.