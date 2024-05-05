Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) by 56.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 916,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332,429 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 6.25% of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $30,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBCG. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 127.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the period.

Shares of FBCG opened at $38.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.77 and a 200-day moving average of $34.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.43.

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

