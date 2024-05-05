Finning International (FTT) Set to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.87 per share for the quarter.

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.54 billion. Finning International had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 4.97%.

Finning International Stock Down 1.0 %

TSE:FTT opened at C$40.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.56. Finning International has a twelve month low of C$33.72 and a twelve month high of C$46.30. The company has a market cap of C$5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$39.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$37.98.

Finning International Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

FTT has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC lowered their price target on Finning International from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Securities upped their target price on Finning International from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Finning International from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.63.

Insider Activity at Finning International

In other news, Senior Officer Kevin Parkes purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$36.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,420.00. In other Finning International news, Senior Officer Kevin Parkes purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$36.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,420.00. Also, Senior Officer David Francis Neil Primrose sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.00, for a total value of C$360,000.00. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

