First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 1,714 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 766,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,202,000 after buying an additional 23,201 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 261.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 9,159 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 169.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1,756.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,152 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ ICLN opened at $13.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $12.72 and a 12 month high of $19.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.65 and a 200-day moving average of $14.00.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.