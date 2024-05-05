First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 659.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 486,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 422,342 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $6,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Horizon by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 10.0% during the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 265,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Horizon by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in First Horizon by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 133,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

FHN opened at $15.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $15.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.71. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.94.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. First Horizon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $650.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

FHN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on First Horizon in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of First Horizon from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.15.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

