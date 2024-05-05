First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Stake Increased by Bellevue Asset Management LLC

Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 46.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,971 shares during the period. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers comprises approximately 3.9% of Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Bellevue Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $6,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solano Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Solano Wealth Management Inc. now owns 328,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,986,000 after purchasing an additional 10,208 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 247,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,798 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,989,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,125,000 after buying an additional 933,923 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter worth about $315,000.
First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Performance
RDVY stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.19. 634,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 786,011. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.32 and a 200-day moving average of $51.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1 year low of $42.42 and a 1 year high of $56.28.
First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend
First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Profile
The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
