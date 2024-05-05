Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th.
Flanigan’s Enterprises Stock Performance
Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $45.14 million during the quarter.
About Flanigan’s Enterprises
Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.
