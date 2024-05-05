Flare Trading Down 0.9% Over Last Week (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. In the last week, Flare has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One Flare coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0307 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Flare has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and approximately $5.82 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Flare

Flare’s genesis date was January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 38,777,411,643 coins. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The official website for Flare is flare.network. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork.

Flare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 38,777,411,643.14977 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.03056549 USD and is down -1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $6,216,203.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flare using one of the exchanges listed above.

