Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target Cut to $115.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Evercore ISI from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FND. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.76.

Shares of FND stock opened at $113.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Floor & Decor has a 1 year low of $76.30 and a 1 year high of $135.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.61, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.86.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Trevor Lang sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $1,602,640.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 170,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,061,648.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Trevor Lang sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $1,602,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 170,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,061,648.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Norman Axelrod sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total transaction of $4,798,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 226,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,122,817.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,867 shares of company stock worth $11,016,089. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FND. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 59,133.5% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 25,184,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,861,000 after acquiring an additional 25,141,795 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,908,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,518,000 after purchasing an additional 627,256 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 13.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,605,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,816,000 after buying an additional 531,891 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 435.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 653,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,163,000 after buying an additional 531,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 3,355.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 444,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,598,000 after buying an additional 431,718 shares in the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

