FMC (FMC) to Release Earnings on Monday

FMC (NYSE:FMC) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect FMC to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company's conference call can do so using this link.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). FMC had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect FMC to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FMC stock opened at $61.85 on Friday. FMC has a 1-year low of $49.49 and a 1-year high of $114.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

FMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on FMC in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of FMC from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on FMC from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer purchased 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.22 per share, for a total transaction of $127,323.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,211.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

