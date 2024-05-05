Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

FTNT has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $52.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Fortinet from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.68.

Fortinet Stock Down 9.7 %

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $58.88 on Friday. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $81.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.92.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 5,061.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fortinet will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total transaction of $3,183,021.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,813,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,578,767,976.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $1,593,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,867,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,705,320.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total value of $3,183,021.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,813,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,578,767,976.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,480 shares of company stock valued at $8,021,556 over the last ninety days. 17.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortinet

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 22.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 30,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. STF Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. STF Management LP now owns 12,917 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 12,743 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Fortinet by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

