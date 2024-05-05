FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May (BATS:FMAY) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 873,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,896 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 7.31% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May worth $36,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FMAY. 3D L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May during the 3rd quarter worth $28,554,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 745.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 685,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,400,000 after acquiring an additional 604,285 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 358.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 73,558 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,523,000 after purchasing an additional 42,481 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,071,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BATS:FMAY opened at $43.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.56.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

