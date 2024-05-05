G999 (G999) Price Down 2.1% This Week

G999 (G999) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. One G999 coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $9.10 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, G999 has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.86 or 0.00057829 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00011125 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00020245 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00013922 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003471 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00007282 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001072 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

G999 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

