Galiano Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Galiano Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02), reports. The firm had revenue of $31.70 million for the quarter.

Galiano Gold Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GAU opened at $1.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.08. Galiano Gold has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.61.

Get Galiano Gold alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Galiano Gold from $2.20 to $4.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Galiano Gold from $1.50 to $2.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galiano Gold

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GAU. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galiano Gold during the 1st quarter worth $279,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in Galiano Gold in the fourth quarter worth $1,500,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in Galiano Gold by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 17,089,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,063,000 after buying an additional 4,817,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Galiano Gold by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 35,563,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,762,000 after buying an additional 13,402,496 shares in the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Galiano Gold

(Get Free Report)

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Asanko Gold Mine that covers an area of approximately 21,000 hectares located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.