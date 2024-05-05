Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Tigress Financial reissued a strong-buy rating and set a $175.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Garmin in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Garmin from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Garmin presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $153.50.

Get Garmin alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on GRMN

Garmin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GRMN traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $165.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 973,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,928. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.44. Garmin has a 52 week low of $99.56 and a 52 week high of $166.43.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.42. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 24.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Garmin will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Garmin’s payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Garmin news, VP Susan Lyman sold 2,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total transaction of $349,710.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,781.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,622 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total value of $217,656.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,379,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Susan Lyman sold 2,587 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total value of $349,710.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,174 shares in the company, valued at $969,781.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,476 shares of company stock worth $14,166,944 in the last ninety days. 19.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Garmin

(Get Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.