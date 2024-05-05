GateToken (GT) Trading Up 0.8% Over Last Week

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 5th. One GateToken token can now be purchased for about $8.07 or 0.00012636 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, GateToken has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. GateToken has a market capitalization of $778.70 million and $5.58 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00009191 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00011685 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001512 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,901.84 or 1.00016447 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00009069 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000059 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.17 or 0.00097313 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GateToken is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,453,079 tokens. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GateToken

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 96,453,009.99901551 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 7.98997736 USD and is down -0.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $6,227,586.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

