Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Global Ship Lease Trading Down 0.1 %

GSL stock opened at $23.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $814.30 million, a PE ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. Global Ship Lease has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $23.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.84.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The shipping company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $178.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.54 million. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 29.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Global Ship Lease will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Ship Lease Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 18.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Ship Lease

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 150.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,186 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Global Ship Lease during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 50.08% of the company’s stock.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU.

