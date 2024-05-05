Golden Sun Health Technology Group (NASDAQ:GSUN) vs. 17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) Head to Head Contrast

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ – Get Free Report) and Golden Sun Health Technology Group (NASDAQ:GSUN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares 17 Education & Technology Group and Golden Sun Health Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get 17 Education & Technology Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 17 Education & Technology Group -185.00% -37.54% -28.44% Golden Sun Health Technology Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.5% of 17 Education & Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Golden Sun Health Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.1% of 17 Education & Technology Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.9% of Golden Sun Health Technology Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 17 Education & Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Golden Sun Health Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for 17 Education & Technology Group and Golden Sun Health Technology Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 17 Education & Technology Group and Golden Sun Health Technology Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 17 Education & Technology Group $24.08 million 1.15 -$43.92 million ($4.50) -0.63 Golden Sun Health Technology Group $6.16 million 0.88 -$5.79 million N/A N/A

Golden Sun Health Technology Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 17 Education & Technology Group.

Volatility and Risk

17 Education & Technology Group has a beta of -0.29, meaning that its stock price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Golden Sun Health Technology Group has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Golden Sun Health Technology Group beats 17 Education & Technology Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 17 Education & Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

17 Education & Technology Group Inc., an education technology company, provides education and education technology services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers other educational products and services, including membership-based premium educational content subscriptions for educational contents, light courses, chinese reading, math oral arithmetic, reading machines, study plans, and associated services. It also provides teaching and learning SaaS solutions, such as education informatization services for education-related government entities, schools, and service providers. 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Golden Sun Health Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

Golden Sun Health Technology Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education and management services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers foreign language tutorial services; and TOEFL, IELTS, and school and college entrance examination training, as well as other education training management services. It also provides minor language purchase service courses; and develops an artificial intelligent teaching platform. In addition, the company offers educational management and consulting services, including branding, safety management, teacher training, supervision and evaluation, rating guidance services to the kindergartens. Further, it operates tutorial centers in Wenzhou city, Hangzhou city, Zhejiang province, and Shanghai City in China. The company was formerly known as Golden Sun Education Group Limited and changed its name to Golden Sun Education Group Limited in February 2024. Golden Sun Health Technology Group Limited was founded in 1997 and is based in Shanghai, China.

Receive News & Ratings for 17 Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 17 Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.