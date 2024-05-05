Golub Capital BDC (GBDC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $164.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.93 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 48.94%. On average, analysts expect Golub Capital BDC to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Performance

Shares of GBDC stock opened at $16.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.53. Golub Capital BDC has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $17.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.24%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GBDC shares. Bank of America raised Golub Capital BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Golub Capital BDC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

