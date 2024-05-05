GrainCorp (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.29

GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.29 and traded as high as $5.70. GrainCorp shares last traded at $5.41, with a volume of 11,059 shares traded.
GrainCorp Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.29 and its 200-day moving average is $5.05.
About GrainCorp
GrainCorp Limited operates as an agribusiness and processing company in Australasia, Asia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Agribusiness and Processing. The company handles and trades in wheat, barley, sorghum, corn, oilseeds, pulses, organics, animal fats, and used cooking oils and vegetable oils for animal feed purposes; handles, processes, and stores grains and oilseeds; refines, bleaches, deodorizes, and blends edible fats and oil products; and crushes, processes, manufactures, and distributes edible oils.
