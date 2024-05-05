Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.80.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GTN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Gray Television from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Gray Television in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

In other Gray Television news, CEO Hilton H. Howell, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.09 per share, with a total value of $80,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,982,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,127,502.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTN. Darsana Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Gray Television by 336.8% during the 3rd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 4,000,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,578 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 3,094,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,730,000 after buying an additional 661,760 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,221,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,905,000 after buying an additional 160,500 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Gray Television by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,826,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,419,000 after buying an additional 387,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Gray Television by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,611,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,149,000 after acquiring an additional 39,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GTN opened at $6.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $629.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Gray Television has a 12 month low of $5.44 and a 12 month high of $10.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.38.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $864.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.31 million. Gray Television had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Gray Television will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is presently -23.02%.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Telemundo, THE365, and Outlaw; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

