Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.48), Briefing.com reports. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $597.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.20) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Green Plains Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:GPRE traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,810,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,445. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.46. Green Plains has a 1 year low of $19.44 and a 1 year high of $36.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on GPRE. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. TheStreet downgraded Green Plains from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Green Plains in a report on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Green Plains from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Green Plains from $33.50 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Green Plains has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.73 per share, for a total transaction of $98,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,778.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

