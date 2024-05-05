Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

GFF has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Griffon from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Griffon from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Griffon from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Strong Buy and an average target price of $69.50.

Griffon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GFF traded up $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $69.13. 250,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,661. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.59 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.45. Griffon has a fifty-two week low of $29.11 and a fifty-two week high of $75.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.29. Griffon had a return on equity of 72.80% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $643.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Griffon will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Griffon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Griffon’s payout ratio is presently 44.78%.

Insider Transactions at Griffon

In related news, Director James W. Sight sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.38, for a total value of $134,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,269,641.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Griffon

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Griffon by 42.4% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Griffon by 5.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 431,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,129,000 after buying an additional 23,060 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Griffon by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 146,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,811,000 after purchasing an additional 17,955 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its position in Griffon by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 14,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Griffon by 31.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Griffon

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

